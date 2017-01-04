How to spot an illegal ticket scalper ahead of Packers-Giants ga - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

How to spot an illegal ticket scalper ahead of Packers-Giants game

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) – Police are are urging fans to avoid buying Green Bay Packers playoff tickets from illegal scalpers.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety sent out the message ahead of Sunday’s Packers-Giants game at Lambeau Field. WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports the main concern is scammers selling fake tickets that look real.

Police say you can recognize illegal scalpers as people walking around with sign asking for tickets and signs for sale of tickets.

WBAY reports the authorized resellers can be found in the seller’s zone at Armed Forces Drive and S Oneida Street. They will be wearing a lanyard with identification.

The other option is buying from an authorized seller like Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Police also say if you score tickets, don’t post them on social media. Scammers can use those images to create counterfeits.

