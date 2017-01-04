Milwaukee aldermen to Trump: We need your help

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Two Milwaukee aldermen have sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, hoping the incoming administration will create a partnership to address the city's problems.

"We would love to see the president come here to sit down to see first-hand, perhaps, the challenges that we face here in Milwaukee," Alderman and Public Safety Committee Chairman Bob Donovan said Wednesday.

WKOW'S Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports he and the committee's vice-chairman, Alderman Mark Borkowski, decided to write after seeing Trump tweet recently that the mayor of Chicago must ask for federal help to deal with that city's high murder rate.

Milwaukee faces many of the same problems as its larger neighbor 90 miles to the south.

WISN reports other city leaders, are taking a wait-and-see approach.

"I think reaching out to the president-elect is not a bad idea," said Council President Ashanti Hamilton, who added that any federal assistance for the city would be welcome.

He said it was Donovan's prerogative to do what he can to request help for Milwaukee.

Donavan said he has not yet received a response to his invitation to the president-elect.