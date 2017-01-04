Red Cross facing winter blood shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors.

The Red Cross reports nearly 37,000 fewer donations than expected came in during November and December. They say Hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to fewer donations. Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations.

Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

"We are at that point where we know it's going to get a little more difficult. That's why we're coming out to the public to say -- please help, it's time," said Patty Flowers, with the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is expanding its hours to take more donations. To find a location, visit the Red Cross website.