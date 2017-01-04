Madison College selects five finalists for downtown campus proposals

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College is paring down its list of options for the future of its downtown Madison campus.

Eleven developers came forward with proposals and the Madison College District Board of Trustees narrowed that list down to the final five. Madison College plans to leave the campus on N. Carroll Street by 2019 and lease it to one of the developers. The lessee would have the option to renovate or re-purpose the existing building, or create a new development.

Here are the final five developers and a little bit about their plans, according to a news release from Madison College:

Alexander Company, Madison -- The project concept is adaptive re-use of the existing structures to convert into apartments, with an affordable housing component. Density would be added to the site through construction of a boutique hotel, another multifamily building and underground parking.

Baum Revision Real Estate, Chicago -- The project concept is adaptive re-use of the existing structures to provide live/work space for artists. The first three floors of the building would be converted into work space for a coalition of non-profits and the remaining levels of the building would be converted into studio and loft affordable housing units.

C.D. Smith & HKS Holdings, Fond du Lac/Milwaukee -- The project concept consists of office, hotel, apartments, conference center, retail & restaurants, parking and an outdoor public plaza. The building would be re-used only if it were deemed to be financially feasible.

Hovde Development, Madison -- The project concept is adaptive re-use of the existing structures to convert into affordable housing.

Density would be added to the site through construction of a boutique hotel, grocery, retail, office & parking. Sherman Associates Inc., Minneapolis -- The project concept is adaptive re-use of the existing structures to convert into mixed income housing. Density would be added to the site through construction of a nationally branded hotel, retail space, public dog park and shared parking.

The college plans to review detailed proposals from the finalists in March and identify the top choice. The college anticipates it will begin negotiations in May.