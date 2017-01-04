Antetokounmpo's jumper at buzzer gives Bucks win over Knicks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Antetokounmpo's jumper at buzzer gives Bucks win over Knicks

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 105-104 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
   Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and he gave the Bucks a final possession when he knocked the ball off Derrick Rose and out of bounds with 8.6 seconds left. Officials originally ruled the ball was off the Bucks but reversed the call after video review.
   Antetokounmpo handled things from there, calmly backing down Lance Thomas before turning and shooting from the foul line, the ball going in as time expired.
   Carmelo Anthony had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks, who lost their sixth straight.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.