Madison woman held at gunpoint during home invasion - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison woman held at gunpoint during home invasion

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for three suspects who broke into an apartment in the 5100 block of Camden road around 8:00pm, Tuesday night.

Police say the suspects broke in forcing a 25-year-old woman, staying at her boyfriends apartment, into a bathroom at gunpoint while the other two rummaged through the home looking for money.

The woman stayed quiet but the intruders were able to find cash, fleeing the scene before the victims boyfriend returned from running errands.

The suspects were described as three males, of whom was African American, in his early twenties,  5'8" to 5'9", with a slender build, and wearing a dark hoodie, jogging pants, with a bandana over his face

Police believe the apartment was targeted, but police are still investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.