Madison woman held at gunpoint during home invasion

Rock County Sheriff's Office has released video they believe was taken of Jakubowski before the gun shop burglary and posted on Facebook.More >>
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski worked around the holidays at the Janesville Best Buy. Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden knows about it because one of his sons worked the sales floor with the man at the center of the manhunt. "My son said he [Jakubowski] was very quiet, didn't say a lot," Sheriff Spoden said about Jakubowski, an employee Best Buy fired. "He [Jakubowski] worked there at like Chr...More >>
Authorities say a 2008 crime by fugitive Joseph Jakubowski prompted the Janesville Police Department to issue officers more secure, gun holsters. .More >>
Whitewater Schools were placed on lockdown today after a man was seen nearby with a gun in his waistband.More >>
A Wisconsin Rapids baby is celebrating his first birthday after overcoming an extremely rare condition.More >>
113 people died on Wisconsin roads as a result of distracted driving last year, a ten percent increase from 2015 and the continuation of a trend caused by a rise in smart phone use.More >>
Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has resigned from the state Ethics Commission.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) calls America's missile strike on Syria a "measured response" to a "reprehensible" act, but she still has concerns about President Trump's long-term plans there.More >>
The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people.More >>
Green Bay Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn have split up, according to People Magazine.More >>
Darlington police are searching for three people wanted in connection with a burglary at a U.S. Cellular store.More >>
Many schools were placed on soft lockdown Thursday as police search for a burglary suspect who allegedly made threats towards public officials or schools. This is an update of what some of those schools will be doing Friday.More >>
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.More >>
