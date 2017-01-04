Madison woman held at gunpoint during home invasion

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for three suspects who broke into an apartment in the 5100 block of Camden road around 8:00pm, Tuesday night.

Police say the suspects broke in forcing a 25-year-old woman, staying at her boyfriends apartment, into a bathroom at gunpoint while the other two rummaged through the home looking for money.

The woman stayed quiet but the intruders were able to find cash, fleeing the scene before the victims boyfriend returned from running errands.

The suspects were described as three males, of whom was African American, in his early twenties, 5'8" to 5'9", with a slender build, and wearing a dark hoodie, jogging pants, with a bandana over his face

Police believe the apartment was targeted, but police are still investigating.