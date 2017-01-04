Badgers women fall at Rutgers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers women fall at Rutgers

Posted: Updated:
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WKOW) -

The Badgers women fell to 0-2 in Big Ten play as they lost at Rutgers 68-52.

Rutgers led by as many as 20 points in the contest. Wisconsin turned the ball over 20 times and didn't have a single player in double figures. Malayna Johnson led Wisconsin with eight points. Courtney Fredrickson added seven points and five rebounds.

Wisconsin is now 5-10 on the season.

