Badgers women fall at Rutgers

The Badgers women fell to 0-2 in Big Ten play as they lost at Rutgers 68-52.

Rutgers led by as many as 20 points in the contest. Wisconsin turned the ball over 20 times and didn't have a single player in double figures. Malayna Johnson led Wisconsin with eight points. Courtney Fredrickson added seven points and five rebounds.

Wisconsin is now 5-10 on the season.