Armed men rob Verizon store in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- Police are looking for two men they say robbed the BeMobile Verizon store in Platteville.

Officers were called to the business on Progressive Parkway around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. A Verizon employee told police two men came into the store and immediately brandished handguns. After that, the suspects escorted the employee and one customer into the back room.

Officers say the suspects got away with 23 iPhones and 15 Samsung Galaxy S7 phones.

The store employee told police the suspects were African-American men in their mid-twenties. They were both wearing ski masks and black jackets with the hoods up. One of the suspects also had a red sweater underneath his jacket.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Platteville Police Department at 608-348-2313.