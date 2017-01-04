Future of village of Brooklyn's fire, EMS service up in the air

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- A small community south of Madison has no plan for fire and EMS services after this year.



Two weeks ago, the village of Brooklyn board voted 5-1 to end its contract with the Brooklyn Fire & EMS District, which serves five municipalities. Village Trustee Russell Cazier tells 27 News issues with the budget violate their agreement.



"As a village we are trying to represent our citizens of course, so basically this would not leave us the opportunity to represent them as we should, financially, in that sense of the contract," says Cazier.

A letter from attorneys representing the village says Brooklyn will be withdrawing from the district as of December 31, 2017, but will continue contributing $15 a resident toward EMS services until that time. The letter cites budget changes without municipal approval and exceeding legal authority on borrowing, among other issues the village leaders have with the district operations.



John Marx, vice president of the fire & EMS district board, says the district board has known for some time about concerns from village officials and has had discussions, but he was surprised of the decision to end services. He says costs have been growing in the past few years and the district now needs $$60 per resident to cover expenses. Brooklyn officials refused to pay more than $15, according to Marx.



Response in the district has become more expensive in recent years as equipment and medical supply prices have skyrocketed, but the biggest challenge has been staffing, according to EMS director Dan Dean. Dean says the department has struggled to find enough volunteers to cover shifts. About a year ago he had to hire EMTs part time to fill open volunteer shifts, adding $60-70-thousand to the budget.



"We do this to help people and we take it very seriously, because obviously it's life or death situations and our primary concern is that when you dial 911 that an ambulance, or a fire engine, or whatever services you need, are able to show up to you in a timely fashion," Dean tells 27 News.



Right now, Cazier says the village board is looking into alternative service options for when the contract runs out, but he says he'd like to come to an agreement to continue services with Brooklyn Fire & EMS District. Fire and EMS officials say they're worried about response time and higher homeowners insurance costs if the village contracts with an agency farther out. Brooklyn's response time averages less than five minutes.