CINCINNATI, OH (WKOW) -- Macy's is off to a rough start this year.

The retail giant plans to close 68 stores across the U.S. and cut thousands 6,200 jobs company wide.

Macy's CEO says the company is closing stores that are not productive, including one in La Crosse and one in Eau Claire.

The Macy's at Hilldale Mall in Madison will not be affected.

