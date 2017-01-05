Man wanted to be shot by police in NYE incident

MENASHA (WKOW) -- New details have surfaced about a man's smashing of a police car's windshield in Menasha.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to reports of Cody Romano fighting with people outside of a party in Menasha on New Year's Eve.

It says Romano told investigators he saw the squad car and started running toward it, expecting to be run over.

When the car stopped, he jumped on it, then started jumping on the roof, hoping officers would shoot him.

Investigators say Romano was drunk.

He was eventually arrested after fighting with officers.

Romano is now charged with five criminal counts, including two for battery to a law enforcement officer.