Suspect drops cell phone at scene after Milwaukee robbery

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A liquor store clerk in Milwaukee faced a frightening ordeal when he was robbed at gunpoint.

Abdul Khan told authorities the robber made off with cash, but made a couple of big mistakes.

First, he dropped his cell phone in the street.

Police picked it up and then the robber called the phone, admitting it was his, but not knowing police were on the other end.

When the 25-year-old suspect came to pick it up, authorities arrested him.  

