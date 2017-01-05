Digging Deeper: Optimistic year for America's Dairyland

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- America's Dairyland took a hit in 2016. But now experts saying the new year looks promising.

The projections are so promising, if they become a reality, one local family dairy farm could bounce back.

"We've been doing this for 40 years," said Pat Mess, a dairy farmer in Watertown.

He's used to the ups and downs, but admits, these last two years haven't been the best.

"In 2016 we did not see a profit," Mess explained. "You kind of wonder what in the world you're doing some days when you're paying to go to work for 15 hours a day."

But the sour days could soon be over for Mess and farmers alike.

"2017 is going to be a much better year for dairy farmers," Mark Stephenson predicted. He's the director at UW-Madison's Center for Dairy Profitability.

He says due to a world surplus that is selling off, as well as strong sales, dairy farmers can expect to make $2.5 more per 100 pounds of milk.

"I think everybody is going to benefit from this price rise and if you made it through this trough and you're in reasonable shape, it'll be fine," Stephenson added.

In 2016, on average, dairy farmers were making $18 per 100 pounds of milk. But if the new prediction is true, farmers can expect to make more than $20 per 100 pounds of milk.

It's a win-win with the prices for dairy products at the grocery store only expected to go up slightly.

"It's not going to be much, it'll be pennies really," Stephenson said.

But for Mess and his family business, the projections are promising.

"That would make those debts we've accumulated in the last 12-months be erased within two years," he said with excitement.

Mess admits the industry is always a spotty ride, but all he can do is hope the new forecast is right.

"Almost every farmer has got to be an eternal optimist. It'll get better," he said smiling. "It'll get better."