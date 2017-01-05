Menasha man accused of smashing up police car NYE is charged - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Menasha man accused of smashing up police car NYE is charged

MENASHA (WKOW) -- New details have emerged after video of a Menasha man smashing up a police car's windshield was released over the weekend. 

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to reports of a man, identified as Cody Romano, fighting with people outside of a party in Menasha on New Year's Eve.

The complaint says Romano told investigators he saw the squad car, and started running toward it, expecting to be run over.

When the car stopped, he jumped on it, and began jumping on the roof hoping officers would shoot him.

Investigators say Romano was drunk, and was eventually arrested after fighting with officers. 

Romano has now been charged on five criminal counts, including two for battery to a law enforcement officer. 

