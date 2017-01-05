2 robbers on the loose in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are trying to find two robbers who took money from a gas station overnight.



Police say at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, two men dressed in black with masks went into the PDQ store on Mineral Point Road near Randolph Drive. They made the clerk open up the drawer and they took the money. Police believe the robbers had a gun.



A K9 team from Maple Bluff helped in a track, but the suspects are still at large.