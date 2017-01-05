2 robbers on the loose in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2 robbers on the loose in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are trying to find two robbers who took money from a gas station overnight.

Police say at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, two men dressed in black with masks went into the PDQ store on Mineral Point Road near Randolph Drive.  They made the clerk open up the drawer and they took the money.  Police believe the robbers had a gun.

A K9 team from Maple Bluff helped in a track, but the suspects are still at large.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.