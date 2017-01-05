Crash in Janesville results in 5th OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crash in Janesville results in 5th OWI

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police say a Janesville man was arrested for his 5th offense Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

Officers were called to the scene of the corner of E. Court St. & Jackman St. in Janesville where they found a car that hit a light pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.

They say 32-year-old Corey J. Eubanks was treated for minor injuries and later booked into the Rock County Jail.

