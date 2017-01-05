Dangerous cold through the weekend

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- While record warm temperatures are being recorded in both Alaska and Florida, the Plains & Midwest are locked into frigid cold air. Wind chill advisories spread across the northern states this morning with more expected to be issued tonight.

Arctic high pressure will continue to dominate so cold air will continue to pour into Wisconsin through the weekend. Thursday night's wind chills will be cold enough that frost bite can set in in as little as 30 minutes.

There are over 70 days left of winter.