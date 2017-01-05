Wisconsin superintendent candidate hired as consultant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin state superintendent candidate John Humphries has been rehired as a consultant at the school district where he previously worked, freeing him up to focus on the race.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Thursday that Humphries was hired as a consultant by the Dodgeville School Board on the same day in December that he resigned from his job as the district's director of state and federal programs.

Humphries is challenging incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers. Former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz is also running. The primary is Feb. 21 and the general election is April 4.

Humphries says consulting will allow him to insulate his political activities from his work for the district.