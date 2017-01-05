UPDATE: Walker announces package to further combat heroin abuse

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI) announced a series of executive orders and called for a special session of the state legislature Thursday morning - all aimed at further combating heroin abuse.



Three executive orders would: direct state agencies to combat opioid addiction and abuse based on recommendations of state task force headed by Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch; direct the Department of Health Services to apply for up to $7.6 million in federal funding for programs responding to the opioid crisis; and call for a special session to commence on Thursday to consider action on a number of proposals.



"More people (overdosed) last year than died from just about every measurable thing you can think of - car accidents, cancer, you name it," said Gov. Walker.



According to the task force's report, the number of Wisconsin citizens who die as a result of drug overdose now exceeds the number of those who die from motor vehicle crashes, as well as suicide, breast cancer, colon cancer, firearms, influenza, or HIV. It also states opioid-related overdose deaths more than tripled in Wisconsin from 194 deaths in 2003 to 622 deaths in 2014.



The proposals Gov. Walker is asking the legislature to consider are as follows:

- allowing certain staffers at schools to administer Naloxone - an opioid antagonist - to students that are overdosing.



- recommending cough syrup with codeine be classified as a Schedule V controlled substance that may only be dispensed with a prescription.



- permitting UW’s Office of Educational Opportunity to charter a recovery school so that students who need in-patient care can receive it without missing a semester or year of school.



- extending limited immunity from prosecution to people who overdose.



- allow families to commit a drug-addicted family member to a treatment facility in the same fashion currently allowed for alcoholism.



- provide more funding for opioid treatment and diversion programs.



"A lot of it's about treatment. A lot of it's about giving families in particular - who often feel helpless - more tools to help them particularly if their family members are initially fighting," said Gov. Walker.



- allocating $63,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium to the rural hospital graduate medical training program;

- allocating $1,000,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium for grants to support new medically assisted treatment centers;

- allocating $500,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium for a consultation service for medical professionals to access addiction medicine specialists;

- allocating $420,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium for four additional criminal investigation agents at the Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) focused on drug interdiction and trafficking; and

- allocating $100,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium to expand the Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) training program offered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

It's all an extension of the HOPE Agenda initiated by Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) in 2013, who watched his own daughter go from prescription opiate addict to heroin abuser.

"Probably the biggest difference that has already been made, that's been made over the last three to four years, is just the public awareness," said Rep. Nygren.

Nygren said the 17 bills already passed under the HOPE Agenda has already created some positive, including numbers from the Wisconsin Controlled Substances Board that show prescriptions for opioids dropped by ten percent in the state from fall of 2015 to fall of 2016.



Governor Walker said continuing to make strides like that is essential for improving not just public health, but the state's economy as well.

"Because if we get this right, we can get those men and women back in the workforce or back on a path for a steady career, to help not just themselves but to help all of you - the employers of this state and to help us as a state succeed," said Gov. Walker.