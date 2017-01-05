What's Going Around: Vomiting, influenza, colds & bronchitis

MADISON/WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Local doctors say there are a lot of different illnesses going around this week. If you're not feeling well, here's information on what it could be.

Dr. Alicia Plummer is a pediatrician with SSM Health Dean Medical Group. She works at the West Clinic in Madison. Dr. Plummer says this week, she's seeing vomiting and diarrhea and viral colds.

With the stomach issues, Dr. Plummer says increase your fluids, but don't drink or eat anything sugary. She also recommends a probiotic like yogurt or kefir. You can also take it over-the-counter.

See a doctor if you haven't urinated in 8-10 hours, if symptoms last more than three or four days, if you have a fever or if there's blood in your stool or vomit.

If you have a cold, Dr. Plummer recommends increasing fluids, rest, clearing the nasal passage with something like a sinus rinse or spray, using honey for a cough that disturbs your sleep (12 months or older) and taking acetaminophen or ibuprofen (6 months and older).

If you don't improve in 10 days, have fevers more than 101-102 degrees for two or three days or concerns about breathing or dehydration, see a doctor.

Dr. Trent Thompson is with SSM Health's clinic in Waunakee. He says this week, they've seen their first few cases of influenza. You'll notice symptoms that come on quickly: fever, chills, shakes, aches, pains, cough and/or sore throat and shortness of breath.

Dr. Thompson says influenza cases are just starting to increase in Wisconsin. Most cases will get better with rest and fluids, but influenza may last a week or so. Dr. Thompson says influenza can be very serious, with tens of thousands of deaths each year. Already since September 1st, there have been 72 influenza-related hospitalizations in Wisconsin, according to Dr. Thompson, including one of his own patients.

There is a prescription treatment that can help decrease symptoms if you take it within the first 48 hours. Dr. Thompson says a flu vaccine is the best way to prevent getting it and they are still available.

Dr. Thompson is also seeing viral bronchitis; a persistent cough. This will usually go away on its own, but if you have symptoms that last more than two weeks, coughing to the point of vomiting, or fevers, you should see a doctor to check for pneumonia or pertussis (whooping cough). Both of those should be treated with antibiotics.