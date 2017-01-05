UPDATE: School resumes Friday at Oregon High School after fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- School will resume as normal Friday at Oregon High School.

The Oregon Area Fire/EMS District says it gave the school the all clear after a fire broke out Thursday.

Oregon police have arrested a 17-year-old student in relation to the fire that broke out in a bathroom at Oregon High School. The student, who has not yet been identified, is tentatively being charged with arson after an investigation.

The fire happened Thursday around 10:30 a.m. Fire fighters were at the school within minutes and could see black smoke coming out of door #17. When a crew went inside, they could see the smoke filling a hallway. They traced it to the fire which was in a bathroom adjacent to dressing rooms.

Students and faculty safely evacuated the building and walked to the nearby elementary school and a church to take shelter from the cold.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Oregon police have arrested a 17-year-old student in relation to a fire that broke out in a bathroom at Oregon High School. The student, who has not yet been identified, is tentatively being charged with arson after an investigation.

According to a press release, a fire extinguisher was used to put the fire out.

OREGON (WKOW) - Dr. Brian Busler, the Oregon School District Superintendent, says around 10:45 Thursday morning a small fire was reported in the music wing of the high school. Students and staff were all evacuated to nearby emergency locations.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and classes have now been canceled for the remainder of the day. Crews will remain on scene to make sure the ventilation system is rid of smoke.

OREGON (WKOW) -- Crews were called to a fire at Oregon High School Thursday morning.

Dane County Communications says the fire has been put out. No reports of any injuries at this time.

According to the district's Facebook page, staff and students were evacuated to emergency locations.