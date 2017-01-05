Cotton Bowl issues 'Thank You' letter to Badgers Fans

January 5, 2017

An Open Letter to the Football Fans of Wisconsin:

On behalf of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association, we would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the fans of Wisconsin for following the Badgers to North Texas for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

This was the Badgers first trip to the Cotton Bowl, and what a show they put on for the nation to see. We were honored to host Wisconsin as only the third Big Ten team to play in the Classic.

You should take pride in the student-athletes, Coach Paul Chryst and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez. These gentlemen represented Wisconsin and the Big Ten Conference in a first-class manner.

We offer our congratulations to the Badgers for their many accomplishments during their special 2016 campaign. Thanks for helping make the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic a tremendous success. We hope the Classic created memories for Badgers fans that will last a lifetime, and we wish Wisconsin the very best in the year ahead.

On Wisconsin!

Rick Baker

President/CEO

Cotton Bowl Athletic Association