Cotton Bowl issues 'Thank You' letter to Badgers Fans

The Wisconsin women’s softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Justin Rose's late run has him tied for the lead with Sergio Garcia heading into the final round of the Masters.More >>
Justin Rose's late run has him tied for the lead with Sergio Garcia heading into the final round of the Masters.More >>
After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.More >>
After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.More >>
The Hockey Commissioners Association named Wisconsin men's hockey senior Aidan Cavallini the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award winner on Friday ahead of Saturday's NCAA Championship game at the United Center.More >>
The Hockey Commissioners Association named Wisconsin men's hockey senior Aidan Cavallini the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award winner on Friday ahead of Saturday's NCAA Championship game at the United Center.More >>
Sophomore forward Luke Kunin became the 40th Badger in school history to earn All-America honors in men's hockey. He was named to the west's second team.More >>
Sophomore forward Luke Kunin became the 40th Badger in school history to earn All-America honors in men's hockey. He was named to the west's second team.More >>
Paul George had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-89 on Thursday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.More >>
Paul George had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-89 on Thursday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Wisconsin women’s softball team was edged by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 4-3, in a game that came down to the wire at Goodman Diamond on Saturday afternoon.More >>
After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.More >>
After being swept by Nebraska the previous weekend, Wisconsin came back determined to notch their first home victory of the season against Iowa.More >>
The Hockey Commissioners Association named Wisconsin men's hockey senior Aidan Cavallini the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award winner on Friday ahead of Saturday's NCAA Championship game at the United Center.More >>
The Hockey Commissioners Association named Wisconsin men's hockey senior Aidan Cavallini the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award winner on Friday ahead of Saturday's NCAA Championship game at the United Center.More >>
Sophomore forward Luke Kunin became the 40th Badger in school history to earn All-America honors in men's hockey. He was named to the west's second team.More >>
Sophomore forward Luke Kunin became the 40th Badger in school history to earn All-America honors in men's hockey. He was named to the west's second team.More >>
Swedish prosecutors confirm the suspect detained over Friday's deadly truck attack is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man.More >>
Swedish prosecutors confirm the suspect detained over Friday's deadly truck attack is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man.More >>
Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has resigned from the state Ethics Commission.More >>
Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager has resigned from the state Ethics Commission.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) calls America's missile strike on Syria a "measured response" to a "reprehensible" act, but she still has concerns about President Trump's long-term plans there.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) calls America's missile strike on Syria a "measured response" to a "reprehensible" act, but she still has concerns about President Trump's long-term plans there.More >>
The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year.More >>
Wisconsin Republicans are praising President Donald Trump's missile strike against Syria.More >>
Wisconsin Republicans are praising President Donald Trump's missile strike against Syria.More >>
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.More >>
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and SUVs because the engines can fail and stall, increasing the risk of a crash.More >>
NASA astronaut, Jeff Williams, returned to his hometown of Winter, Wisconsin Thursday to share his experience on the International Space Station with the community.More >>
NASA astronaut, Jeff Williams, returned to his hometown of Winter, Wisconsin Thursday to share his experience on the International Space Station with the community.More >>
Jupiter is extra close and extra bright this week, and that means some amazing, new close-ups.More >>
Jupiter is extra close and extra bright this week, and that means some amazing, new close-ups.More >>
A public hearing on a State Assembly bill that would expand the definition of hate crime victims in Wisconsin to include law enforcement officers prompted some tense exchanges at the Capitol Thursday.More >>
A public hearing on a State Assembly bill that would expand the definition of hate crime victims in Wisconsin to include law enforcement officers prompted some tense exchanges at the Capitol Thursday.More >>
For the first time, U.S. regulators have authorized a company to tell consumers directly about their individual genetic risk of certain diseases and conditions without involving a health care professional.More >>
For the first time, U.S. regulators have authorized a company to tell consumers directly about their individual genetic risk of certain diseases and conditions without involving a health care professional.More >>