Wyocena woman arrested after drug investigation

WYOCENA (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force arrested 44-year-old Anita Bredeson Tuesday, after their investigation into her being identified as a heroin source.

During a search, detectives did find individually packaged bags of heroin, cocaine, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.

Bredeson was arrested for felony possession with intent to deliver heroin, felony possession of cocaine as a repeater, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI 2nd - drugged driving, and felony bail jumping.

Bredeson had been out on felony bond in Columbia County following an arrest in October for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. This resulted from an EMS call after they revived her from a heroin drug overdose.