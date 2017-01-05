Robbery at Milio's on Madison's east side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Robbery at Milio's on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wednesday night, a white male entered Milio's Sandwiches on East Towne Blvd. demanding money.

The suspect had a heavy build and was wearing a black ski mask and a navy blue sweatshirt.  He repeatedly told an employee there to "give me the money." The masked intruder was able to make off with an unknown amount of cash from the register and took off running.

