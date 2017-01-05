He attacked in the past, now a Madison man is back in custody

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tyler Smith (34) has attacked random people in the past, and now he's behind bars again after punching a Madison police officer in the face.

The incident happened in the 200 block of State Street Wednesday afternoon. The officer had asked for a Metro bus driver to pull over on University Avenue.

Smith had gotten onto that bus after creating a disturbance at a bus shelter on State Street. There, a 28-year-old disabled man was waiting for the bus when Smith attempted to punch him in the head. Just moments earlier, Smith had been yelling swear words and racial epithets while smoking inside the bus shelter, causing many waiting passengers to move away. Smith continued to escalate, swinging his arms.

When two officers entered the stopped bus, Smith charged at them and then fought, punching one in the face. Smith was taken to jail on charges of disorderly conduct, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting/obstructing, and felony bail jumping.

Last year he was arrested for randomly attacking a runner and another case of punching an officer during a heroin investigation.