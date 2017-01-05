Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Portage homicide

One Portage homicide suspect turns himself in to authorities in Madison.

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Police say they've arrested a fourth person in connection with a homicide in Portage.

The Portage Police Department says Christopher Bolin, 23, was found Thursday in Madison and arrested. Investigators believe Bolin had some role in the death of Jason Laack, who was shot and killed at the Cattail Lodge in December.

Three other men are already in custody in connection with the homicide -- Mario Brown, Jr., Elisha Bias and Marcus Johnson.

Investigators are still looking for more information about Laack's death. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174 or Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 800-293-8477.