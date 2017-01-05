Devil's Lake State Park rescue creates concern over unmonitored - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Devil's Lake State Park rescue creates concern over unmonitored park call boxes

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Two hikers are safe after their cries for help were heard on an emergency call box at Devil's Lake State Park. 

Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve says they got lucky Tuesday night when the couple drained their cell phones in an attempt to better light the trail.  After their phones died, they couldn't get down off the bluff.  Luckily they stumbled upon a call box, and someone was listening.
"This was a very close call," Chief Stieve said about park call boxes not being monitored 27/7.

"Fortunately, there was a person at home, listening to their scanner," Chief Stieve said. "They heard their call for help," he added about the rescue.

Chief Stieve says only those tuned to the DNR frequency scanner channel would hear the call.

"It's the regular park frequency used by the park that they use for park operations, but it's not monitored 24/7, especially at this time of the year; the park is minimally staffed," he said.

He plans to speak with the DNR about having better staffing or another solution.

"It comes down to dollars and figures to have the technology up here," he said.

The solar-powered call boxes aren't cheap, costing $2,500 a piece. He hopes to talk with the DNR soon.

"It highlights the time to have the conversation, to see if we need to do something different," Chief Stieve said.

