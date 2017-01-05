Olympic medalists make snow sculptures for Packers playoff game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – Lambeau Field’s Frozen Tundra is getting some company this weekend, just in time for Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports Mike Sponholtz is one of four members of Team USA Snow Sculpture. The team is made up of Olympic medalists who’ve spent the past 32 years traveling the country, and 11 other countries, to carve snow. 

Of all the venues where they’ve created masterpieces out of snow, which add up to more than 200, they say Lambeau Field is at the top of their list.

WBAY reports this is Team USA’s fourth trip to the Frozen Tundra.

Along with a Packers helmet, Team USA’s creations will include a Packers player and two giant Get Loud Lambeau signs.

