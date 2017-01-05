Madison Area Jail Ministry Marks 50-Year Partnership with the Da - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Area Jail Ministry Marks 50-Year Partnership with the Dane County Jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the start of a new year, the Madison Area Jail Ministry is celebrating a 50-year partnership.

The Madison Area Jail Ministry calls and funds chaplains who serve the spiritual needs of men and women incarcerated in the Dane County Jail. Regardless of religious or denominational affiliation.

Those involved in the program say they see its direct benefit in the people they speak with.

Last year, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Area Jail Ministry added a Friday Muslim prayer service and two weekly bible studies. They also doubled the number of tutors serving in the jail.

