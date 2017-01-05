Clerk killed by shoplifting suspect in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police say a gas station clerk chased an apparent shoplifter with a bat and ended up being killed with it.

This happened Thursday morning outside the BP near 26th and Lisbon in Milwaukee.

Witnesses say the clerk chased the thief out of the store with a bat, but the suspect took the bat away and beat the clerk to death.

People who work near the gas station, and see the victim every day, are shaken by the violent death.

"I just actually saw him this morning. About eight thirty this morning. And like the next 15, 20 minutes, he was laying out back there beat to death," Sean, a barber, told WISN.

Witnesses say another gas station clerk came out and the suspect ran off.

The suspect is still on the loose as of late Thursday night.