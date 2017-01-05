Air conditioners stolen on day of -20 degree wind chill

MADISON (WKOW) -- Even though we've got bitter cold, someone is looking for air conditioning: thieves.

Police say someone stole 7 A-C units from an apartment complex in the 2400 block of East Washington Avenue in Madison.

Officers were notified of the theft Wednesday morning, when the wind chill was about -20 degrees.

Each piece is valued at about $2,500.

Police say an employee of the management company told them this was the third incident in the past couple of weeks involving their air conditioners.