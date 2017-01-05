Charges filed against suspect in Portage homicide

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Prosecutors filed two homicide charges against one of the four men accused in another man's death in Portage.

Marcus Johnson, Jr. faces those two felony counts. Johnson appeared via video conference during a hearing in Columbia County Court on Thursday.

Johnson is accused in the death of Jason Laack, who was shot and killed at the Cattail Lodge on December 18.

Three other men -- Elisha Bias, Christopher Bolin and Mario Brown, Jr. -- have been arrested in the case.