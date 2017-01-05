Pilot dies after plane crash in Brookfield, wife in critical con - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pilot dies after plane crash in Brookfield, wife in critical condition

BROOKFIELD (WKOW) -- The pilot flying a plane that crashed in Brookfield has died.

We've learned it was his mother who saw the crash and called 911.

41-year-old Cory Papenfuss was flying with his wife and their infant son when the plane crashed Wednesday.

They were heading home to Virginia after visiting his family in New Berlin.

Papenfuss' mother was there to see them off.

His wife is in the hospital in critical condition.

Their son is in good condition at Children's Hospital, recovering from several broken bones.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

