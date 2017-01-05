Runaway spool of wire threatens drivers

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA (WKOW) -- As if snow and ice aren't enough, some drivers in Pennsylvania had to deal with another dangerous road hazard: a giant spool of wire.

It was rolling down the interstate into oncoming traffic in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

A witness says the spool rolled off the trailer that's driving along with it.

Drivers had to swerve to avoid being run over.

The spool eventually hit the median barrier nearly making over before it stopped.

Amazingly, that's the only thing it hit; no vehicles were hit.