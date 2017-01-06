Young local athlete survives cardiac arrest on basketball court

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A Waunakee teen is back home and lucky to be alive after his heart stopped in the middle of a high school basketball game.

"I just kept saying it was a nightmare," said Molly Saxby, the mother of 16-year-old Michael Saxby who collapsed on the court. They both spoke with our affiliate in Milwaukee, WISN.

"To look at the other end of the court and see them pumping his chest, I could tell it wasn't good," she explained.

It happened as Michael's team playing the game against West Allis Central High School near Milwaukee.

But Thursday, both mother and son greeted Michael's teammates as he left the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin looking as good as new.

In the hospital, Michael was diagnosed with a genetic heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease in which a portion of the heart is enlarged. It's the leading cause of sudden death in young athletes. For Michael, nobody knew he had it until after the cardiac arrest.

"It could have happened at home, it could have happened at practice, but the fact it happened where it did with the trainer right there and the paramedics around the corner, it would have been a completely different story," Michael's mother said.

A trainer, who gave CPR to Michael, says he's thankful for an automated external defibrillator in the gym, also known as an AED.

"By the time the AED had analyzed that a shock was needed, EMS was already there and we delivered the shock," said trainer Scott Barthlama.

As for Michael, he's done playing basketball for a while, but thankful for the heroes who saved his life.

"They did a great job and I'm just thankful to be here," Michael said.