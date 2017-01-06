Some Democrats to protest electoral college votes during certification Friday

Services are canceled at a Sun Prairie church because of an ongoing manhunt for a threatening suspect in the Janesville area and a visit from a suspicious person.More >>
Services are canceled at a Sun Prairie church because of an ongoing manhunt for a threatening suspect in the Janesville area and a visit from a suspicious person.More >>
Rock County officials plan to step up patrols near churches or religious groups on Sunday after reviewing details of a manifesto written by a suspect in a massive manhunt.More >>
Rock County officials plan to step up patrols near churches or religious groups on Sunday after reviewing details of a manifesto written by a suspect in a massive manhunt.More >>
Authorities are beefing up security around local churches after a possible sighting in the massive Rock County manhunt.More >>
Authorities are beefing up security around local churches after a possible sighting in the massive Rock County manhunt.More >>
Officials release a new photo of the suspect they're looking for in a massive Rock County manhunt.More >>
Officials release a new photo of the suspect they're looking for in a massive Rock County manhunt.More >>
Authorities say a 2008 crime by fugitive Joseph Jakubowski prompted the Janesville Police Department to issue officers more secure, gun holsters. .More >>
Authorities say a 2008 crime by fugitive Joseph Jakubowski prompted the Janesville Police Department to issue officers more secure, gun holsters. .More >>
Dane County health officials are looking for a Chihuahua dog that reportedly bit a child Friday afternoon.More >>
Dane County health officials are looking for a Chihuahua dog that reportedly bit a child Friday afternoon.More >>
A man lost his newly-bought car in a fire on I-90 Friday.More >>
A man lost his newly-bought car in a fire on I-90 Friday.More >>
Swedish prosecutors confirm the suspect detained over Friday's deadly truck attack is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man.More >>
Swedish prosecutors confirm the suspect detained over Friday's deadly truck attack is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man.More >>
Madison Police say a man was shot late Friday night inside a hotel.More >>
Madison Police say a man was shot late Friday night inside a hotel.More >>
A driver came away with just minor injuries after a flying tire sliced through his car.More >>
A driver came away with just minor injuries after a flying tire sliced through his car.More >>
Whitewater Schools were placed on lockdown today after a man was seen nearby with a gun in his waistband.More >>
Whitewater Schools were placed on lockdown today after a man was seen nearby with a gun in his waistband.More >>
Wisconsin's members of congress are demanding help for the state's dairy farmers after a Canadian supplier announced this week it would no longer buy milk from Wisconsin.More >>
Wisconsin's members of congress are demanding help for the state's dairy farmers after a Canadian supplier announced this week it would no longer buy milk from Wisconsin.More >>
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary wants federal help for dairy farmers who've been hurt by Canada's trade policies.More >>
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary wants federal help for dairy farmers who've been hurt by Canada's trade policies.More >>
It's not known if the man is being sought as a person of interest or for other reasons related to a death investigation at the Pine Cone truck stop early Thursday morning.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses who may have seen an African-American man riding a bike from the East Towne Mall area towards the truck stops near the Town of Burke over the past couple of days.More >>
The Madison Metropolitan School District recently completed voluntary testing for lead in drinking water.More >>
The Madison Metropolitan School District recently completed voluntary testing for lead in drinking water.More >>