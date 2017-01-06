Some Democrats to protest electoral college votes during certification Friday

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- Congress will perform the last step in certifying the results of the November election Friday, but some House Democrats say they're challenging it.

At least 10 House Democrats say they'll protest the electoral college votes. However, turning that protest into an official challenge wouldn't be easy.

To challenge the electoral college certification, Democrats in the House would need a Democrat in the Senate to join them and support it. As of early Friday morning, that hasn't happened. But if it did, it'd turn into a showdown in Congress; every single electoral college vote would be debated on the floor.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colorado) is leading the charge in the House. Perlmutter said in in a statement that the protest isn't about trying to prevent Donald Trump from being President... it's about that Russian hack into our election.

Politico reports at least 10 House Democrats will be part of this protest Friday. The second-highest-ranking Democrat in the House, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland, told ABC News he would support the move... but doubts it'd actually happen.

So although Democrats in the House may try, and begin the process as a symbolic protest... the vote is expected to be certified by Congress Friday.