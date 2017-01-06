UPDATE: Trump says Democrats at fault for getting hacked

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

11:20 p.m.

Donald Trump is blaming the victim of reported Russian cyberattacks -- the Democratic National Committee -- for allowing hackers into its computer systems.

The president-elect is back on Twitter late Friday after meeting earlier in the day with U.S. intelligence officials, who presented him with a classified report on Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Trump tweets: "Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place. The Republican National Committee had strong defense!"

The unclassified version of the intelligence report says Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to influence the election in favor of Trump, with actions that included hacking into the email accounts of the DNC and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman. The report says the Russian government provided stolen emails to WikiLeaks.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- President-elect Donald Trump will be briefed on the latest in Russia’s hack into our election Friday, at a time of conflict between himself and the intelligence community.

Trump has publicly doubted the findings that Russia interfered in our electoral process, even though these findings are held by more than a dozen agencies, and are bipartisan in Congress.

Trump has previously said he has his own information to release about the hacking, but so far, that hasn't happened.

Intelligence officials briefed President Obama and testified to Congress about the hack Thursday. And they didn't mince words... saying Russia interfered in our election, and the orders came from the Kremlin. James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, says they'll release their full public report next week.

But while just about all of Congress supports the intelligence community's findings, GOP leaders do say Democrats are exploiting the cyber-scandal to damage Trump. Click here for more information on what some Democrats in the House are planning to do when Congress certifies the electoral college vote Friday.