Active weather across the country

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- Good news for the persistent drought in California as rain is forecast to continue through the weekend. Some flood prone areas are preparing for potential problems. Heavy rain this weekend could cause flooding, mudslides, and power outages.
In the southern states, snow will continue to trek through the weekend. Impacts are hoped to be minimal since much of the snow will fall once schools have been released for the weekend.
