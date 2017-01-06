“Godmother of Soul” heading to Madison for a concert in Overture Hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Overture Center for the Arts is gearing up for a living legend. Patti LaBelle, known for belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets, will perform in Overture Hall on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Throughout her over 50-year career, LaBelle has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and garnered many awards, including two Grammy Awards; Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Vocal Performance.

Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Brandon Taylor recently talked to the award-winning singer about her upcoming Madison concert.

“Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God. I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it,” says LaBelle. “It’s not about making money, because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.”

LaBelle also wrote five best-selling books, Don’t Block the Blessings, LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About, Patti’s Pearls, Patti LaBelle’s Lite Cuisine and Recipes for the Good Life. More recently, she introduced Patti’s Good Life, a line of food products that features a variety of sauces, sweet potato pie and cakes and has starred in her own highly-rated cooking specials on the Cooking Channel and Food Network.

In addition to her career as an entertainer and entrepreneur, LaBelle remains an advocate for adoption, foster care, Big Sisters and the United Negro College Fund, among many other humanitarian initiatives. In 1994, LaBelle was diagnosed with diabetes and shortly thereafter became a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association. Within a 10-year period, she lost her mother, three sisters and best friend to diabetes and cancer.

Click here for ticket information.