Legislature looks at eliminating state utility tax in exchange for more road revenues

MADISON (WKOW) -- In an attempt to meet Gov. Scott Walker's (R-WI) criteria that would only allow raising new transportation revenues if taxes are cut in another area of the upcoming 2017-19 state budget, Senate Republicans are looking at eliminating the state utility tax customers pay on their monthly energy bills.



In an interview that will air on Capital City Sunday on WKOW 27 this weekend, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said eliminating that would reduce the burden on state taxpayers - both residential and commercial - by about $300 million annually.



"That would be a good example of something very specific. People would understand what you're getting rid of, and it's in the ball park which would allow you to maybe raise some revenue and move some more money into transportation," said Sen. Fitzgerald.



The money collected through the utility tax currently goes into the state's general purpose revenue fund.



That is just one area where Senate Republicans are looking at a possible cut in order to allow more state revenue to be raised for roads, but Sen. Fitzgerald did not go into detail on other possible tax reductions.



"As a matter of fact, I think the utilities would support the whole concept. It's just one item that falls into a category, I think, something either like that, similar to that might make sense," said Sen. Fitzgerald.



