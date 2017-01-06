UPDATE: Madison, Janesville Police investigating credit card thefts from local gyms

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police believe the suspect wanted in some gym locker thefts in Janesville may also have stolen items from a downtown Madison gym.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said Friday afternoon that the same woman may have broken into at least two lockers Wednesday at the Capitol Fitness location at 15 N. Butler Street. In one case, a wallet was stolen and its credit cards were used at a couple of Madison stores.

The suspect's image was captured at one of them and police say it appears to be the same woman involved with the Janesville gyms.

Detectives are also investigating whether she was responsible for thefts at the Princeton Club East in Madison.

It's not known if the male suspect from the Janesville thefts was also involved in the Madison incidents.

MPD is working with the Janesville Police Department. Anyone with information about the Madison thefts can contact Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

You may also call the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 to give crime tips anonymously.

********

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a man who they say stole credit cards from a gym and used them soon afterward at local stores.

Thursday evening, the woman suspect entered The Janesville Athletic Club and Planet Fitness. Credit cards and car keys were stolen and police say the couple used the keys to open nearby cars, where they stole additional items. A short time later, the suspects used the credit cards at several Janesville businesses.

In addition to photos of the suspects, police also released a shot of a silver minivan they believe the suspects were driving.

Janesville Police say the incidents serve as a reminder to lock up all valuables wherever you are.

Anyone who can help identify these suspects or who has information about these crimes is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 755-3100.