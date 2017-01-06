UWPD searching for pickpocket suspect who stole, used credit card at football game

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department is asking for help in finding and identifying a suspect who pickpocketed a man's wallet at a Badger football game in November.

In a news release today, campus police say a fan told them he noticed his wallet was missing after he made a concession run during the November 26th game against Minnesota. Shortly afterward, the victim's credit card was used at a local mall.

Through surveillance footage at Camp Randall, UWPD launched an investigation to identify a suspect with the help of state law enforcement agencies. They say though a number of leads where developed, nothing came of them. Now police hope the public might have information that could lead to an arrest.

The suspect is a black man with very short gray hair, is about 5’10” tall and around 55-years-old. He also wore glasses. He drove a late model, black Jeep Wrangler Sport.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the UW-Madison Police Department at (608) 264-2677.