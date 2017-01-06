Meeting held after Facebook video of icy 'no man's land' road in Grant County goes viral

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Between Mt. Ida Township and Marion Township is an icy stretch of road no one really is responsible for.

That's why a viral video on Facebook pressured local and state leaders to meet Friday morning to find a a solution.

The video depicts skating rink conditions on Smokey Hollow Road. Page Snow Removal's Kaleb Pagel saw the video and brought his salt truck over to help lend a hand. "It needs to be addressed immediately," Pagel said. "To me it's a simple fix, I have the salt and sand, why not just take care of it, if no one else is gonna do it," he added.

But it's more than just slippery conditions - the guard rails are out - and he says it's much more than just an eye-sore. "It's definitely a hazard, especially school buses coming down here, kids are crossing, definitely an issue," Pagel said.

That's why Grant County leaders met Friday morning at the site after township crews laid aggregate. "For now, we'll probably put up some barricades, the main thing is to get some salt and some chips," Grant County Highway Commissioner Dave Lambert said.

He says the township that arrives first to Sleepy Hollow Road must treat it. Despite this rule, he knows there's really no easy solution to the land that goes currently unclaimed. "It's right between the two towns, both are aware of it," Lambert said.

State Rep. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City) says it was important to see the problem with his own eyes. "It was a productive short meeting, and I knew it would be short because it was eight below zero," Tranel said.

But the lawmaker says they ironed out how to handle the rural road's future. "We accomplished all our objectives," Tranel said.

"I feel better about kids going down the hill and across that bridge," he added.

