Sen. Baldwin's concerns over Russian involvement in U.S. runs beyond hacking scandal

MADISON (WKOW) -- After Friday's release of a Department of National Intelligence report detailing Russia's attempt to influence the outcome of the U.S. election in favor of President-Elect Donald Trump, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) continues to call on Congress to conduct its own bipartisan investigation into the cyberhacking ordered by the Kremlin.

Sen. Baldwin said her concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's influence don't end there.

She co-sponsored legislation this week that would require Trump and all future presidents or major party presidential nominees to release their last three years worth of tax returns.

Several Democrats have expressed concerns Trump's taxes would show he has business ties to the Kremlin.



Sen. Baldwin said it is concerning enough that Rex Tillerson - Trump's choice for Secretary of State - has done extensive business with the Putin regime during his career at Exxon-Mobil.

"The questions that have been raised about Tillerson's connections with Putin, with Russia, and Trump's are things that we've been talking about for a long time," said Sen. Baldwin, who praised Republican Senators John McCain (AZ) and Lindsey Graham (SC) for expressing similar concerns about Tillerson.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) also condemned Russia for its involvement in the U.S. election.

"Russia has a track record of working against our interests, and they clearly tried to meddle in our political system," said Speaker Ryan. "I strongly condemn any outside interference in our elections, which we must work to prevent moving forward."

But Speaker Ryan made it clear he did not think the Russian hacking contributed to Hillary Clinton's defeat.

"We must also be clear that there is no evidence that there was any interference in the voting or balloting process. We cannot allow partisans to exploit this report in an attempt to delegitimize the president-elect's victory. Donald Trump won this election fair and square because he heard the voices of Americans who felt forgotten," said Speaker Ryan.