Cream Puff Pavilion in West Allis to be renovated

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker announced on Friday that the upcoming state budget will include a request for $6 million to expand and renovate the home of one of Wisconsin's favorite desserts.



The Cream Puff Pavilion at State Fair Park in West Allis has long needed a modern face lift, according to a release from the governor.



The renovated facility would be used by State Fair Park and the Wisconsin Baker's Association. The funding will come entirely private gifts.



It's expected to be completed in time for the 2019 State Fair.