Packer fan who got dying wish passes away in Washington State

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - Friends and family of Josh McCall, the cerebral palsy patient who fulfilled a dream of attending a Packers-Seahawks game at Lambeau Field last fall, say he has died.

A posting on his mother's "Packer Backer" Facebook page says the 30-year-old from Port Orchard passed away Thursday. He had spent the past few weeks in hospice care.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce our beautiful Packer Backer Josh McCall entered heaven at 4:43pm today. He is now at peace."

As we reported in December, despite living in Washington state, McCall's dying wish was to watch the Packers play and to visit the Frozen Tundra. He got to do that on December 11th of last year when the Packers played the Seattle Seahawks.

His dad previously told our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY-TV, "“When he found out that we were coming to Lambeau he said, ‘I just want it to be snowing. I want the Frozen Tundra, I want the whole kit and caboodle!’”

His family says the trip from Washington to Green Bay was intensely difficult for someone in their last stage of life. Josh required constant medical attention to regulate his internal temperature. The McCalls raised more than $10,000 to finance the trip for his parents and a caretaker.