Attorney general drops $10,000 on "Kick A**" coins

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has spent $10,000 on coins promoting his "kicking a** every day" mantra.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2hZRApu ) that Schimel ordered 2,000 coins emblazoned with his name on one side and "K.A.E.D" on the other. The acronym is short for "Kicking A** Every Day," Schimel's motto for DOJ. The state seal appears on the coins.

Records the newspaper obtained show the state Department of Justice paid nearly $10,000 in taxpayer dollars — $4.75 each, plus other costs — to Lexington Metal Products Corp. in Lithia, Fla., for two shipments of the commemorative coins, which they received over the past 1 1/2 years.

DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos told the newspaper that challenge coins are common in military and police communities. He says they're used to boost morale and reward achievement, adding that former Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen purchased and handed out such coins.

Editorial Note: WKOW has chosen to censor this story. The motto and the coins do contain the actual expletive we have chosen to censor.