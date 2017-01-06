Edgerton man pleads guilty to hitting two Middleton girls with car

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Edgerton man has plead guilty to five charges in connection to a hit-and-run collision that injured two Middleton middle school girls crossing a street.

31-year-old Ross Cotter-Brown, plead guilty to causing injury by driving while intoxicated, causing great bodily harm by driving while intoxicated, hit and run causing great bodily harm, and two counts of hit and run causing injury.

As part of a plea, seven other charges against him were dismissed, including a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge.

Authorities say Cotter-Brown was drunk and under the influence of synthetic marijuana when he hit 13-year old Arie Meyer and 12-year old Hayley Krause April 21, with the girls in a crosswalk and Cotter-Brown's pick-up truck running a red light. Authorities say Cotter-Brown's pick-up drove off, hit a car, and he was arrested blocks away.

The girls, who were students at Kromrey Middle School, sustained significant injuries, police said, including cuts and broken bones. They spent several days in a hospital.

Officials have ordered a pre-sentencing investigation for Cotter-Brown.