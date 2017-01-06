Vigilance at Madison's airport in response to Fort Lauderdale shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials at the Dane County Regional Airport say the shooting Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International prompted more vigilance at the Madison facility.



Airport spokesperson Brent McHenry says Dane County Sheriff's personnel and the airport's management team met following the violence in Florida. He says information from the Fort Lauderdale incident was used to ensure all needed security steps were taking place in Madison.



No flights Friday were scheduled from Madison to Fort Lauderdale. McHenry says some Delta flights to Atlanta could then have been scheduled to continue to the Florida airport, and says some flights from other airlines may have also had connecting routes to the Florida city.



McHenry says airlines were offering passengers on certain flights waivers, to allow them at no additional cost to change their flights to another day.



Authorities say the gunman in the Fort Lauderdale incident took place in the baggage claim area. McHenry says the footprint of the Madison airport's baggage claim section is smaller than its Florida counterpart, allowing it to be managed, monitored, and patrolled more easily.



Airport officials say approximately five thousand passengers were expected to come through Madison's airport Friday. Almost all of the many passengers 27 News spoke with said they were aware of the violence at the other airport, and it weighed on their minds.



Joyce and Cecil Beach of Adams-Friendship say they were comfortable with additional delays, if security measures required them. They said they encountered strict, airport security steps in the past. "We went on an airplane right after 9/11, where there were guys with machine guns standing in the lobby when we got there, and it was also just a little airport out in Nevada," Joyce Beach says. "So if that's what they have to do, that's what they have to do."



Janice Johnson of Kenosha says she remains confident in security at airports, and in the sky. She says she was aboard a place when a woman's illness prompted an in-flight emergency. "They handled it fantastic," Johnson says.



Paul Miller of Los Angeles says airport security is already significant, yet incidents such as Friday's shooting at the Fort Lauderlade airport continue to take place. "We want to blame other things for what it really is," Miller says. "It's terrorism, and we've just got to do something about it."



McHenry says a flight from Madison to Miami was scheduled Saturday, and should be unaffected, unless diversions from Fort Lauderlade create flight backlogs.