Travelers cautious after deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a nervous day of traveling for many around the nation after a deadly shooting occurred Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

"It's sad that this still goes on," said Monica Sundal who took off from the Dane County Regional Airport trying to get to Colorado.

She's talking about the tragedy in Florida. Authorities say a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area, killing five people and injuring eight others.

Sundal saw the news on her phone in the middle of a meeting Friday, before she got to the airport. It now has her on high alert as she travels to her destination.

"It makes you think about you as a traveler and what's going on around you a little bit more," she explained.

Jerry Fisher arrived back home in Madison after traveling all day from Texas. He says he didn't hear then news until he landed.

"I'm very surprised that it happened in an airport environment, because let's face it, if anything's supposed to be secure it's an airport," he said as he reacted to the shooting.

Now he's just glad to be home. But for Sundal, who has yet to reach her destination, now will make sure to be aware of her surroundings, especially when picking up her bags.

"Honestly, by the time you hit baggage claim you're ready to go on to your destination and you're not really aware of your surroundings. So, I might be a little more cautious as I look around," she explained.

Baggage claim areas are typically unsecure, meaning nobody needs to go through security to be there. Sundal says she's optimistic and hopeful that security procedures and precautions will only get better to keep travelers like her safe.

"I'd like to think that after each of these awful things that happen, security gets better and we're safer. But it's kind of startling to hear them happening pretty frequently," she added.

Though the tragedy, both Sundal and Fisher say they'll continue to travel through airports while keeping an eye out for anything suspicious.